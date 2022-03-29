news, local-news,

A LABOR candidate to challenge Andrew Gee's hold on the seat of Calare is expected to be announced this week, while a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers representative won't be far behind. Bathurst Branch president, former senator and life member of the Labor Party, Sue West, says she is excited about her party's candidate for the May federal election, but that's all she is giving away, while Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) NSW state director Tim Basily is being similarly tight-lipped. "There's a process all political parties go through with the preselection and endorsement of their candidates," Ms West said, explaining several branches of the ALP were at a similar point. "They will probably announce [candidates] at the same time." READ ALSO: Three candidates have given themselves almost a month's campaigning head-start on the ALP and the SFF. Orange-based Kate Hook is running as an independent, Bathurst's Stacey Whittaker is One Nation's candidate and Wellington's Adam Jannis will represent United Australia. Mr Basily said the SFF was keen to build on the foundation that Member for Orange Phil Donato has built in the region since he gained a seat in the NSW Parliament, but said the party was taking its time to find the right candidate. "We're expecting in the next week or two [to announce a candidate]," Mr Basily said. "It's just the process is taking a bit longer than we expected. "In all honesty, a few things have popped up with Helen [Dalton, Member for Murray] leaving and the Bega by-election and stuff like that; our resources have pretty much been diversified." IN OTHER NEWS: 'I had no idea that this was on the cards': Award surprise for aero club's Jerry Ms Dalton, who also won her seat for the SFF at the state election, walked out on the party earlier this month to become an independent after a falling out over water management. While The Nationals' Andrew Gee retained Calare for his party in the 2019 federal poll with 44.7 per cent of the vote, SFF candidate Sam Romano, from Orange, gained 17.4 per cent as the party's first candidate for Calare. "Calare has always been on our map," Mr Basily said. "Having Phil there as a state member, it's always going to have that impact to say that, if we have a federal member in there, they'll be able to work with the state member and then we'll be able to work in unison and get things done for the area. "It will always be on the map for us and always part of the plan. But it's the matter ... of the right candidate." Bathurst's Jess Jennings contested the last election for Calare as the Labor candidate, claiming 22.1 per cent of the vote.

