T.ARTS Gallery is a not-for-profit, artist-run community co-operative that showcases the creative talents of its members living in the tablelands region. The gallery is ever changing due to regular exhibitions displaying the varied works of other established and emerging artists. Artists considering a show in Bathurst can contact T.arts and discuss options to exhibit their work. CALLING all locals of Blayney Shire. It's time to get creative to see what you can do with a stack of hay bales, old farm machinery or some straw and old clothes. You might even win a cash prize! Sculptures by the Bush registrations close April 4, 2022. For more information, visit www.blayney.nsw.gov.au. FLEUR MacDonald: Based on a True Story references the once-popular craft of doily making practised by women to lend their homes an air of gentility. Once categorised as women's work, the process of creating the intricate pattern of a doily is a deceptively complex skill requiring sophisticated mathematical calculations, pattern interpretation and manual dexterity. Kandos-based artist Fleur MacDonald combines painted renditions of crocheted, tatted and knitted doilies with repurposed wooden salad and serving bowls, platters and trays. It's on at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until Sunday, April 3. CEL: Artist as Animator is a synthesis of local, national and international artists working with what South African artist William Kentridge calls "stone-age animation" (stop-motion animation) wherein the hand of the artist is ever present. Under the tutorage of animator Damian Gascoigne, five regional artists from various disciplines participated in a five-day residential intensive in Hill End in January 2021. Here they were given an opportunity to expand their practice into a new medium, acquire new skills, and create an original animation. It's on at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until Sunday, April 3. WHILE the World Waits Exhibition at Tremain's Mill Gallery in Bathurst is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Selected visual artists from across the Central West have been asked to use While the World Waits CD as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work. This unique opportunity for 20 regional visual artists to create original artworks in response to 15 original regional songs has been a labour of love for Arts OutWest. After a successful opening and launch in Bathurst (thanks Bathurst!), the show will now travel on for 12 months to galleries and venues across Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.

