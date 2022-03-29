IT'S not unusual to hear a politician talking about infrastructure. What is unusual is to hear a politician talking about how big national infrastructure decisions should be taken out of politicians' hands. That was the gist of the message from outgoing Liberal MP John Alexander in an interview with the metropolitan press on the weekend. Politicians will always prioritise small projects that they can complete in the course of a term rather than large projects that will take multiple terms where someone else will end up cutting the ribbon, he argued. "Something that might take 15 years to deliver, where is the bang for the buck there politically?" he asked. He makes a point that has, no doubt, made him no friends among his colleagues, but that doesn't mean it's a point without substance. Politicians do use small infrastructure projects to win support as an election looms. They do promise money for targeted micro constructions such as car parks and slightly widened roads in a troublesome electorate. But we encourage them to do so by responding to such projects. A mammoth undertaking such as the original Snowy Hydro Scheme or the Sydney Harbour Bridge requires a long attention span - from those we elect and from us. It requires voters - including those who will receive no benefit from the new bridge across the harbour in Sydney or the new water running inland in NSW from the Snowy Mountains - to accept the spending of incredible amounts of public money to get these projects to the finish line. It requires successive governments, of likely both persuasions, to maintain the commitment that a previous government has made and to resist the temptation to trim or adjust or modify it. And it requires those in the project area to put up with years and years of construction disruption while the work goes on. Mr Alexander is a long-time advocate for a fast rail plan in eastern Australia who, no doubt, will be disappointed to be leaving parliament with that project no closer to a sod being turned than it has ever been. And in his closing remarks, it seems he's preparing us for the possibility that it, or a project of a similar gigantic scale, might now never happen. If that's the case, the fault lies not just in our parliamentary stars, but in ourselves.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/a5837551-61af-4951-ac8d-85a38e48817b.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg