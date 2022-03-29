Bathurst City mourns passing of much-loved member

sport, local-sport,

Members were saddened to hear of Arthur William's passing. Arthur had recently celebrated his 90th birthday. He joined the club in November 2008 and was a popular member. He will be missed. More Championship rounds were played during this week, culminating in the A-Singles Final. Other games played were the B Pairs Semi-final and the Fours Round 1. The A Singles Final was marked by President Garry Hotham. Susie Simmons met Alby Homer in the conclusion of four rounds. Alby drew first blood with a couple of twos, but Susie quickly gained the lead by winning the next three ends and seven shots. In the next fifteen ends, while Alby won nine ends and Susie six, both won eleven shots to have the score 18-15 on the 20th end. From the 21st to 27th ends, Susie took all before her, adding another ten shots to her total. A couple of singles for Alby ended his run while Susie won the last two ends for the 31 shots after 31 ends. Congratulations to Susie, commiserations to Alby. B Pairs Semi-final was played between the teams of Chris Stafford and Pat Duff against Pieter Buining and Ian Shaw. Chris and Pat raced off to an eight-nil lead after five ends. Pieter and Ian fought their way back to be only a shot down at the 10th then one shot up, 12-11 at the 13th. It was 16-all after 19 ends, so a close finish was looming. Seventeen-all in the 21st end meant an extra deciding end was needed. This went to Chris and Pat with two shots. First Round of the Club Fours was held on Saturday. Kevin Miller, Brian Burke, Paul Rodenhuis and Bruce 'Skippa' Rich played Daniel Prasad in his first role as skip, with sub Third Trevor Kellock, Pam Warren and Grant Brunton. Kevin's team worked well together to have a handy 11-1 lead after six ends. After 13 ends, Daniel and crew had scored another five shots so the score stood at 14-6; another five ends and nine shots had Kevin's team well in front on 23-6. The final score was 27-10. Social Games Wednesday March 26 Game 1, rink 1. Paul Rodenhuis and Robert Keady has an interesting tussle against Arch Ledger and Pam Warren. With many touchers in the first ten ends, Paul and Robert held a 14-6 lead. Arch and Pam came back winning four ends and nine shots to take the lead. Paul and Robert, improving with every game, took control in the closing stages, losing only one end to finish on 23-17. Game 2, rink 2. Trevor Kellock and Daniel Prasad defeated Joe Young and Wayne Bensley 21-19. While Trevor and Daniel led 11-6 after ten, Joe and Wayne had equalised on 11-all then 12-all. They then scored six in three ends which Trevor and Daniel equalled in one. A three for Trevor and Daniel gave then the win. Game 3, rink 3. Another close game, this time with a margin of three. Ron Cambey and Bruce Rich won over Ian Cunningham and Phil Murray, 24-21. Ian and Phil were leading 6-3 after six when Ron and Bruce had a ten-shot haul in the next four ends. Ian and Phil kept at it until they hit the front 18-17 in the 17th end. Ron and Bruce equalised then scored a six to put them back in the lead. Ian and Phil scored three in the last two ends. Game 4, rink 4. Ray Noonan and Barry McPherson had a good success over Norm Hayes and Marg Miller. Norm and Marg scored a four in the second end, then a bit of a drought as Shorty and Baz had a 21-7 lead after eleven. Shorty and Baz kept the pressure on until the end with a 30-12 win. Game 5, rink 5. Kevin Miller and John Martin beat Denis Oxley and Judy Rodenhuis 28-7. The writing was on the wall when the score was 12-nil after five ends. Denis and Judy only managed seven singles while Kevin and John scored their 28. Denis complained about no luck, but that's bowls. Game 6, Rink 6. A drawn game, 18-all, was the result between Bob Lindsay and Jim Grives against Alby Homer and Jeff Larsen. Alby and Jeff (Them) had a 6-nil lead after four, then a 12-4 lead after 12 and 16-5 after fourteen ends. Bobby and Jim got their act together and scored ten shots in four ends to trail by one on 16-15. A couple for 'Them' was matched by a three for Bob and Jim. Saturday March 26 Game 1, rink 1. Welcome back Geoff Thorne on his return to play with skip Bryan Bromfield. They played a close game against Alex Birkens and Bob Lindsay with a 20-19 result. Alex and Bob were well away with a score of 4-nil then 9-4 when Brommy and Geoff scored a 5, then a 4. Alex and Bob equalised to 13-all, then 17-all in the 18th end. Three shots against two had Bryan and Geoff in the winner's seat. Game 2, rink 4. Another close result, this time with Phil Gray and John Fulton 22-21 winners by one from John Archer and Norm Hayes. It was close all the way with scores level on 2-, 4-, 14-, 15-, 17- and 21-all. The extra deciding end gave a single to Phil and John. Game 3, rink 5. Mark Withers and Jim Grives defeated Joe Young and Phil Murray 20-13. Mark and Jim were well in front on 17-4 after eleven ends. Joe and Phil gradually reduced the gap to seven by the 20th end when the game was called. Game 4, rink 7. Ray Noonan, Barry McPherson and John McDonagh won their game against Denis Oxley, Paul Reece (Welcome Back!) and James Nau. Shorty's team were trailing 9-5 in the seventh when a five had them in front, By the 18th end, they held the lead with a 21-15 score. A four for Denis' team brought the game to an end on 23-20. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors We welcomed the Bathurst High School boys back after their trial at Orange City on Friday. Unfortunately, the competition from the Western Schools area was too strong for any of our boys to be selected for a team of eight from about 60 kids. A game between Flynn Armstrong and Craig Dehnert against Paul Rodenhuis and Lachie resulted in a 6-1 win to Paul and Lachie. Chris Stafford played with Oscar1 against Nolan Stafford and Oscar2. Chris and Oscar1 won by 6-2. By the Bowling Shark This week saw the Pennant Team travel to Maitland, finally, to compete in the state finals for Grade 6. With heavy rain predicted and been delivered over the weekend made for heavy greens and difficult play. The team won the first match against Halekulani by 16 points on Friday morning. That afternoon the team played Sawtell who were winners by 16. With a win and a loss (0 point for/against), the team needed to win against Engadine by 1 point to go through to the semi-final. Unfortunately, Majellan went down 52-51. A great effort and experience for all involved. You have all represented the Club in a high standard. This is how the week roiled here at home: Tuesday March 22 Rink one: Peter Mathis, Des Sanders and Tim Pickstone were 9-0 down by the 5th against Ron Hollebone, Greg Hallet and Gary Cameron. Team Pickstone picked up the pace to fight back and lead the match from the 16th (17-16). Team Pickstone winning in a close one 21-20. Rink two: Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Peter Zylstra were also in a tight tussle for the lead against John Bosson, Keith Pender and Max Elms. With level scores on three ends, including the last. The match required an extra end for a result which went they way of Team Elms winning 17-16. Rink three: Paul Jenkins, Phillip Legall and Glen Miller dominated from the start against Bryce Peard, Peter Ryan and Michael Nobes. With a 10-point gap by the 5th (10-0), it was a struggle for Team Nobes to get the scoring opportunities. Team Miller winning 28-13. Rink four: Darryl Shurmer and Kevin Miller were well in front by the 9th (14-4) against Peter Phegan and Ray Neely. Team Neely fought back from the 15th with 5 straight end wins to hold Team Miller to account. Team Miller taking the win 26-21. Rink five: David Cowley, Jake Shurmer and Gordon Death opened the scoring against Robert Raithby, Mick Burke and Nev Kable. The scores were level on the 15th (15-all) and again on the 20th (20-all). It came down to the wire with Team Kable winning 22-20. Rink six: Jim Clark and Trevor Sharpham were struggling from the start against Steve Glencourse and Noel Witney who had a commanding lead of 13-3 by the 9th. Team Witney continued the forward scoring of points to win the match 22-14. Wednesday March 23 Rink three: Merle Stephens, Liz Draper and Robyn Stenhouse were behind 6-14 by the 10th against Jocelyn Ballard, Marg Nyland and Liz Bull. Team Bull were almost caught by the 14th (12-14), but were victors on the day winning 21.12. Rink four: Val Zylstra, Peter Zylstra and Maureen Taylor were too good for Sally Colebatch, Betsy Thornberry and Robyn Adams. With an 18-6 lead by the 12th Team Taylor were in the box seat for victory winning 22-10. Saturday March 26 Rink two: Peter Mathis, Dick Graham and Dave Josh were 10-0 down by the 3rd against Dave Harvey, Peter Martin and John Hobson. The score broke further away for Team Josh who were down 27-6 by the 17th. Team Hobson winning comfortably 27-12. Rink three: John Bosson, Ray Minogue and Paul Francis never saw the lead from the start of the match who were dominated by Phillip Legal, Des Sanders and Laci Koszta. Team Koszta maintained good scoring opportunities to take the win 30-17. Rink four: Terry Clark, Glen Miller and Mick Sewell were behind against Peter Phegan, Andrew Moffatt and Peter Zylstra until the 6th where Team Sewell picked up 6 to be 7-5 in front. Team Zylstra fought back to level the match 16-all on the 17th. Team Sewell eventually took the match 26-19. This wraps up this week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.

