PB success for Bathurst swimmers at NSW Junior State Age Championships

While they didn't have any luck claiming medals, a number of Bathurst swimmers have claimed some solid PBs at the NSW Junior State Age Championships on the weekend. Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on Saturday and Sunday, the Bathurst Swim Club sent a healthy squad down to the state capital for the championships. Bathurst Swim Club coach Josh Stapley said there were some good results amongst the swimmers that made the journey down to Sydney to compete. "We got some good results but unfortunately we got no medals. We had some really close calls," he said. READ MORE: "The competition was really tight up there in the top five and, even in some races, the top 10. The spread of athletes fighting for the medals was quite big. "We were pretty unlucky to come away with no medals, to be honest. "The results were amazing. Everyone did PBs to get the really good results, in the top five and 10. At the end of the day, if they're PBing at the state championships, that all you can really ask for." Brodie Cashman finished in the top 10 of the 100 metres breaststroke, 50 metres breaststroke and top five in the 200 metre breaststroke, Gemma Cashman finished in the top 10 of the 200 metres individual medley, 50 metres breaststroke and 200 metres backstroke, Charlie Evans was in the top 10 of the 200 metres breaststroke and Jack Mulligan claimed a spot in the top 10 of both the 400 metres freestyle and 200 metres freestyle. For those that didn't get into the top 10, Natalie Groves got a PB in the 50 metres and 100 metres freestyle, Charlie Peychers claimed a PB in the 50 metres butterfly and Brooklyn Whalan snagged a PB in the 50 metres butterfly. Stapley said the event was great experience for the Bathurst swimmers. "There were a couple where it was their first stage age title and for some, it was their last juniors before stepping up into the senior ranks," he said. "It's always good to get another major championship under the belt, before stepping up to the senior ranks, where it get a lot more competitive. "That was really great for them and even to race a major championship in general. We've been very restrictive for the past couple of years with COVID. "We didn't get to have a short course championship for 12 months. That's a long time in-between drinks and a long time to have that learning experience in a big pool in a big competition." The event was the last major event for the Bathurst Swim Club, before it heads into it's short course season, which will be held throughout the colder months. "For the ones that raced on the weekend, that's it for a while," he said. "We'll have a few of them racing in their school championships coming up over the next few weeks. That'll be a secondary focus for them. "For the most part, we now we'll shift our attention to the short course season and the short course country and state championships throughout the middle of winter."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e220ca6b-9d24-465d-88fa-3ee978b9c74c.jpg/r202_414_1296_1032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg