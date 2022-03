RE: Bin Trial Suggests A Fortnightly Rubbish Collection For Bathurst (March 25). I am concerned about council's proposal to pick up rubbish bins fortnightly instead of weekly. Their proposals don't address what would be the build-up of residential rubbish during this time. As no mention has been made of providing additional bins to residents to address a fortnightly only pick up, it would appear that this proposal is just cost cutting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/9738be5f-6307-4c91-a902-a766f5ea8bbc.jpg/r7_258_3044_1974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg