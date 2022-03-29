RE: 'Mean Girls'? Sorry, I Don't Buy It (March 25). I was surprised to recently see appearing in the Advocate opinion pieces by Jenna Price. I had never heard of her and, other than being a left wing academic from Canberra, I am not sure what achievements have earnt her full page spreads in the Advocate? Her article in today's [25/3] paper is almost laughable: She was a justified complainant but 'furious' that someone dared to make a bullying complaint against her. She proceeds to blame the victim, Kimberley Kitching, and follows the party narrative that Penny and Kristina would never be bullies (yeah, right). OTHER RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Oh, and by the way, there is only bullying in the Coalition and Morrison is to blame for everything. If the Advocate is going to enter the realm of extensive coverage of national affairs then please let us have some balance rather than a weekly serve of this dubious quality from the left wing. Further, I'm sure there are many locals who could put together a good article and present a wide range of opinions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/71466beb-5390-4174-a4a9-0eaed733a4eb.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg