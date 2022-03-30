sport, local-sport,

AT one point Claudia McLaren wasn't sure whether she would be able to be a part of the Panorama Platypi's push towards the Western Women's Rugby League opens grand final. Now she's the holder of the Western Women's best and fairest trophy and a proud winner of the team's inaugural opens premiership following Sunday's 18-10 grand final victory over Woodbridge. McLaren scored a vital try for the Platypi late in the first half of the deciding game as the hosts would go on to prevail in the rain at Jack Arrow Oval. And McLaren would not have experienced any of that grand final glory if it weren't for a delay in her university placements. "It was really unexpected too after going away for a couple of weeks," McLaren said of her best and fairest honour. "It happened to line up with a couple of byes so that was really good. I didn't really miss out on too many games. It was really special to win it. "I had uni placements to get done for the next three months but it worked out that it hadn't been organised in time, and it got delayed, so I was able to come back for that week and a half." With experience at representative level in rugby union McLaren brought plenty of spark to the Panorama attack in her rugby league endeavour. Sporting the number six, but spending much of her time at fullback, she provided some clutch defensive plays behind the Platypi line and also directed much of the attack alongside skipper Zarlia Griffiths. McLaren said it was wonderful to see players from different sporting backgrounds come together in a team who enjoyed every minute on the field together. "There were a couple of soccer players and a few of us Bulldogs girls who came across for this summer competition which was really fun, and it means that we're still playing across the winter off-season as well," she said. "You're all learning, trying to help one another and play with new rules. You're always learning something new at training each week. It was really enjoyable. Hopefully they'll extend the season soon, when COVID allows it, and we'll be able to have a bigger run. "I enjoy playing rugby league, and any growth for the game is really good. The team we played on Sunday were awesome and they make up half the Western Rams team. They've got plenty of representative experience." McLaren returned to Brisbane on Monday to continue her uni work and is exploring her avenues for for winter sport. "I've been weighing up whether I go into league or union more but I think I'll stick with union more, because that's what I'm more across," she said. "I'm hoping to join up with the East Brisbane Tigers. I've only been to one training session but hopefully they'll take me on. "I'm expecting it to be a bit more competitive up here, being a metro competition. They've been playing 15s a lot longer than what we've been doing out in the Central West so it will be good to get some more experience in that as well." McLaren is a former NSW Country Corellas representative and was a part of last season's Super W Selects squad. Could more representative honours in rugby union await her in 2022? A return to a high level of rugby would be the dream for McLaren but for now she's just hoping to get settled in a new setting. "Obviously you always want to progress onto that next level but for now I just want to get myself into the team and focus on those little things and develop my game," she said. "If opportunities come up I'd definitely take them, especially with something around the Super W with Queensland if I'm, still around. I don't often stay away from Bathurst too long, so who knows? "I'll hopefully graduate from uni around the middle of the year and that will give me flexibility for where I go next, and sport could end up dictating a lot of that, but for now I'm not quite sure."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7fd57914-3bd0-46f3-9003-fa1682598865.jpg/r2153_1404_3898_2390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg