There's no doubting Ebony Robinson's ability on the bike and at the AusCycling Junior National Track Championships, she was at her brilliant best. The talented Bathurst cyclist featured at the national titles held in Queensland from March 24-27, being a part of a NSW under 17s women's team that dominated its category with a full podium clean sweep in four events. Robinson went on to medal in every event she was entered in, with her sprint rounds a particular highlight. Bathurst Cycling Club track coordinator Marian Renshaw said it was a fantastic effort from all the cyclists that competed. READ MORE: "It was a great meeting and Ebony excelled," she said. "She's a very determined young girl and she takes her training quite seriously. She performed really well and she's still got another year in under 17s, so I'm quite find you'll find Ebony trying for a few Australia records next year. "She does like to race and when she does race, she races hard." Robinson ultimately won a gold in the Madison and team sprint events, as well as picking up a a silver in the sprint and bronzes in the 500 metres time trial, keirin and scratch. Cadel Lovett also competed at the junior track titles, but the Bathurst Cycling Club member had a few challenges. With a fourth in the team pursuit, he was sitting in third with one sprint to go in the points race before crashing, which didn't paint the story of his impressive racing. "Cadel had an extremely hard task ahead of him," Renshaw explained. "Cadel main race was the points race but luck wasn't on his side. He was doing so well. A bit of fatigue probably stepped in, which happens to most of them. "There was a slight touch of the wheels and that was Cadel's race over. He still fronted up for the scratch race the next day, which he still gained a top 10 in. All in all, both riders did extremely well and Cadel is set in for a good year." Bathurst Cycling Club regular and Orange native Xavier Bland won three medals at the track titles, winning gold in the team sprint and a bronze medal in the sprint and 500 metres time trial, while coming fourth with Lovett in the team pursuit. The AusCycling Elite National Track Championships were also held at Queensland from March 26-30, which saw Eliza Bennett and Kalinda Robinson both win a silver when they teamed up with Selina Ho in the team sprint.

