FOR a federal election whose general timing has hardly been in doubt, there's been a curious reluctance to get candidates confirmed. The NSW Liberals' preselection procrastination has been well documented (as recently as the weekend, there was speculation that NSW Transport Minister David Elliott might be about to jump ship and have a crack at a federal seat), but Labor hasn't been entirely decisive either. With the May election now close enough to cast a shadow, Labor had yet to confirm its candidate to take on the Nationals' Andrew Gee in Calare as of early this week. Perhaps the party feels that the political brand will be enough to resonate with voters, but the delay surely runs the risk of making its candidate's job harder. If nothing else, it's given One Nation's Stacey Whittaker, independent Kate Hook and United Australia's Adam Jannis some more time to get their names and faces in front of the electorate before they are potentially drowned out by the megaphones of the major parties. Labor's delay in naming a candidate is also curious considering the party must think that it has a reasonable chance of knocking off Mr Gee at the coming poll. He was a comfortable winner at the last election, but Mr Gee will, in May, be the local face of a three-term Coalition government that has been looking a little ragged around the edges. And Mr Gee has had an eventful 12 months. He was reported to have been a Barnaby Joyce backer when the ex-deputy prime minister successfully returned to his old job as Nationals leader (after a challenge against Michael McCormack in 2021) and has held the much more high profile role of Minister for Veterans' Affairs since. But he threatened to resign from the ministry last weekend over funding for veterans' compensation, saying at a press conference in Orange that his "personal integrity is not up for compromise". It was an eyebrow-raising episode considering it came just days before the federal budget and at a time when the Coalition is looking for clear air and an appearance of unity. But where some see Mr Gee going rogue, others will see a man who is prepared to put aside ambition in order to do what he thinks is right. Calare voters will soon have the chance to offer their appraisal and it will be fascinating to see what verdict they deliver.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/7fafb178-9d99-45f1-b7d0-150c0883cac7.jpg/r0_175_4032_2453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg