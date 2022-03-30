news, local-news,

DETECTIVES from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad have commenced a coordinated search of a rural property 40 kilometres north-west of Bathurst after three men were charged over their alleged roles in the suspected murder of a Malaysian National in December 2020. In June 2021, detectives attached to the squad established Strike Force Heighway to investigate a criminal syndicate involved in the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs. Their inquiries uncovered the disappearance and suspected murder of a then 24-year-old Malaysian National, 'Jacky' Chong Kai Wong. ALSO MAKING NEWS: As part of ongoing investigations, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at an address in Berala just after 7am on Friday, March 25. They seized cash, electronic devices and documentation. A 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station, where he was charged with murder, conceal serious indictable offence (more than 20 years maximum) of other, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime intent to conceal, dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and cultivate prohibited plant (commercial quantity). He appeared at Parramatta Bail Court the next day, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Bathurst Local Court on May 23, 2022. Following further inquiries, police executed two search warrants at homes at Marsfield and Auburn, and a crime scene warrant at a rural property in Killongbutta - about 40km north-west of Bathurst - from 6am Tuesday. Police suspect that the Malaysian Nation was murdered in Killongbutta and that his body could be on the property they are searching. A crime scene remains in place. Detectives will continue to examine the site over the coming days. All items seized throughout the investigation will undergo further forensic examination. During Tuesday's operation, a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station. The 22-year-old Auburn man has been charged with murder, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, cultivate prohibited plant - commercial quantity, cultivate cannabis - indictable quantity, and supply prohibited drug. The 28-year-old, who is from Marsfield, has been charged with conceal serious indictable offence (more than 20 years maximum) of other, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, cultivate prohibited plant - commercial quantity, cultivate cannabis - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug. Police will allege in court all three men were involved in the murder of Malaysian national, 'Jacky' Chong Kai Wong, in Killongbutta between December 25, 2020 and January 8, 2021. The pair were refused bail to appear at Hornsby Local Court today (March 30, 2022). Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson, said police believe Jacky was involved with an organised criminal syndicate when he was violently murdered. "We know Jacky was working for a criminal enterprise involved in the cultivation of cannabis in regional NSW around the time of his alleged murder," he said. "The circumstances of his death are particularly gruesome, and officers remain at the Killongbutta property today in search of his body and to locate any further forensic evidence. "These criminal groups are known for targeting young individuals with the promise of easy money, which often leads to them working in illegal grow houses on remote properties. "This is a sad reminder of the reality of these operations: they are run by dangerous criminals who care only about a quick profit and have no dignity or regard for human life."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/19f9ee75-d99a-4d27-820a-44271a5336e3.jpg/r0_0_1198_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg