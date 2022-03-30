news, local-news,

A Charles Sturt University political science expert has labelled the outcomes of last night's budget as a firm long-term challenge for whoever forms government after the upcoming federal election, with wage stagnation and costs of living still pressing issues. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's budget speech on Tuesday night announced a 50 per cent cut on the fuel excise for the next six months, $420 in tax relief for low-to-middle income earners and a one-off $250 payment for eligible welfare recipients. READ ALSO: Winners and losers in the 2022 federal budget But CSU political science Professor Dominic O'Sullivan said the reactions emerging from the budget suggest little confidence in the long-term economic relief. "A satirist in The Sydney Morning Herald described this budget as a 'seat-keeper', and the commentary I'm seeing suggests people aren't accepting this budget as genuine relief from the rising costs of living," Professor O'Sullivan said. "However, while some are labelling this budget as a Coalition 'bribe' in the lead-up to the election, Labor are supporting the fuel excise cut and $420 tax concession, so there's no real point in changing your vote to gain these benefits." READ ALSO: Labor's Sue West, Shooters Fishers and Farmers' Tim Basily say candidates for Calare to be announced soon Professor O'Sullivan said the key issue facing whoever wins government at the upcoming election, widely tipped for late May, is long-term economic solutions. "We'll still have these same cost of living pressures in six months time when the fuel excise will rise again, and economists don't feel this cut will be extended or made permanent," he said. "Furthermore, this $420 tax concession is on top of the existing low-to-middle income tax rebate temporarily introduced as a COVID stimulus measure, and with inflation forecast to run at over four per cent this year, there's certainly no argument for stimulus when there's tax cuts for people earning more than that. "It'll be a challenge for whoever forms government to convince the fairness of this budget." READ ALSO: Bathurst nurses hope members of the public will join them for rally Professor O'Sullivan said the true long-term solution to cost of living pressures, wage growth, will be tough to solve with present workforce relations laws currently not in favour of unions and workers negotiating wage increases. "This debate often ignites a 'class warfare' debate between the Coalition and Labor at election time, and after the last election, Labor will likely be more careful this time to avoid right-wing union demonisation," he said. "However, low unemployment does put pressure on wages to go up, as employers compete more for workers, so we'll wait and see." The budget offered little for young Australians outside apprentice subsidies, with many still priced out of the housing market. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/a6aef670-5a27-4faf-85e2-702f230f686f.jpg/r7_0_1715_965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg