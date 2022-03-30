sport, local-sport,

A DISRUPTED build-up to this week's Australian Track and Field Championships hasn't dampened Waryk 'Rooster' Holmes' enthusiasm for his wheelchair racing campaign at Sydney Olympic Park. Holmes, 16, will be chasing personal best times in his under 20s 100 metre and 800m events and will enjoy the chance to take on open-age company in the 100m. The Bathurst para-athlete was recently swept up in the latest wave of COVID-19 cases moving through schools and was forced to isolate through the middle of the month. Holmes has been playing catch up with his training since getting back on to the track, but he still has confidence that he's got himself up to a competitive level ahead of his nationals campaign. "That week of having it didn't go down well so it's been a full on couple of weeks getting myself back ready to do nationals," Holmes said. "It's made things harder, and now the weather's decided to come into it as well." Holmes goes into the event on the back of a 800m PB at the recent Athletics ACT Championship. After initially looking towards middle and longer distances when taking up wheelchair racing Holmes has been enjoying locking on to the high speed events. "I'm focused on the 100m and 800m now. It's taken a bit of time to get my technique right but it's going really well," he said. "My aim is to PB. That's all I'm looking at. For the 100m my best is 18.49 and for 800m 2:24. "I'm pretty confident that I can try and beat them." Holmes' mother, Tanya-Lee, said just having the opportunity to represent the state will be a great moment for Rooster. "It's a bit of a glitch in the training schedule but he's been able to get back into some light training. But at the end of the day just making the NSW team again is really good," she said. "For him it's all about his percentages against what the national records are, and over the last couple of events he's really lifted those. "He gets to train with the Canberra team, and the team is made up mostly of Paralympians who have a lot of experience behind them, and they're more than keen to share that experience and share techniques. "In the last 12 months he's seen big improvement in his technique because he's had that guidance from them. "Sydney's a slower track, so it's hard to PB there, and the rain doesn't help but the last time he raced in torrential rain in Canberra he had PBs, so you just never know." Holmes starts with under 20s 100m preliminaries on Thursday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/05b6da49-ee06-4213-9888-6f3751b5b571.jpg/r0_10_1284_735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg