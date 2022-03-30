Daylight savings to end, turn clocks back one hour on Sunday
It's that time of the year again, and while the advent of technology has largely made time adjustments automatic for many locals, some will still turn to their 'wifi-free' clocks when daylight savings ends this Sunday.
At 3am on Sunday, Bathurst residents are reminded that the time will move back one hour as much of eastern Australia reverts to standard time.
It's a biannual phenomena known all too well at local business Watch Doctor, and clock and watch maker Mark De Merli said customers have already been inquiring about how to turn their clocks back.
"You always get a few people who forget how to reset the time on their clocks," Mr De Merli said.
"Some clocks are a bit complicated to work on as well, as they're wildly ornamental, so yes, a bit of business does come through the door around this time."
Mr De Merli said some watches can especially be complicated to work on.
"You've really got to crack deep into the circuitry of some to wind them back," he said.
"But we still get plenty of customers across Australia asking for clock and watch work, especially those who are often in remote areas."
Eastern Standard Time will remain in place throughout the cooler months, with daylight savings to return on October 2.
