Poplars will go as $45m Great Western Highway upgrade continues

news, local-news,

TREES will come down at Raglan next week as work continues on the multi-million dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway. Transport for NSW is asking motorists using the highway on Wednesday night, April 6 to allow an additional five to 10 minutes of travel time. It says up to 15 poplar trees on the southern side of the Great Western Highway, about 800 metres east of Ashworth Drive, will be removed to allow for utility relocation. READ ALSO: The work will take place between 7pm and midnight and is expected to take just the one night, weather permitting. "For the safety of workers and motorists, traffic control with intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits will be in place during work hours," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said. The $45m upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/27223795-190d-492e-b0ae-cbdaa1130403.jpg/r0_193_3807_2344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg