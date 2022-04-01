sport, local-sport,

IT'S a familiar feeling for Panorama FC on the opening day of the Western Premier League: A trip away from home to get the campaign underway. Panorama will back themselves to put in a strong showing this Saturday for the opening round clash with Dubbo Bulls FC, boasting a host of new young talents and former Western NSW FC players in their roster. New coach Ricky Guihot said the build up to the new season has seen a focus on tightening up defensive structure. "It's been really good. Besides Ryan and Brad Campbell we've been injury-free and we've been able to get a lot of the boys on the paddock in our trial games," he said. "We've spent our pre-season building up our defensive structure and working on the way we want to defend our goal. When you look at the comp over the last few years the amount of times there's been scores like 6-4 and 4-3 is outrageous. "When you look at teams like Orana and Waratahs last year, to their credit, they sorted out their defence and didn't leak big amounts of goals. That's why they show up at the top of the comp at the business end of the season. "Sorting that out will go a long way towards putting you in the top half of the pack. The ability has always been there, it just probably hasn't transferred onto the pitch." One of the recurring themes week to week for Panorama during last year's campaign was consistency - not just in the way they played but with the lineups they would field. Guihot didn't envy the job last year's coach Brent Osborne had in trying to develop consistency within an ever-changing Goats lineup. "We never really had the luxury of being able to select the same 11 players week to week last year when Brent was doing it," he said. "That made it very hard for him. When you can't get the same team together it makes it hard to get continuity into your structures." Guihot is interesting to see how the new side comes together for the opening round. "We started up there last year and the year before. It's sort of become our regular round one fixture," he said. "It's always good to go up there and play against the Bulls early on to see how you're travelling, because they tend to be a very consistent side. "They're another side you don't usually see leaking a lot of goals. They always find themselves in tight tussles. If you can win or draw up there or if you can stay in the contest for a good period of time that gives you a bit of a gauge on where the season is headed. "We've picked up some young boys plus a couple who have come back from the Mariners setup. There's Matt Hobby, Ryan Campbell, Steve Long from that, and there's also Seth Kandegadara and Campbell Smith," he said. "Anthony Dunn comes in from Collies to give us an older head and a different style, and the big one is getting Ossie [Osborne] back on the pitch. He gets on with all the boys and they all respect him. He brings a leadership quality out there." Panorama and Bulls will kick off at 4pm Saturday at Hans Claven Oval.

