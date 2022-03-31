news, local-news,

STUDENTS at Scots All Saints College got a chance to meet the writer behind the book at the school's Literature Festival this week. Tracey Leaf, Scots All Saints College's Deputy Teaching and Learning, said the school holds the festival every year. "As a P-12 college, we greatly value the place of literature in our society," she said. "We want our students to be lifelong readers and the opportunity to engage with the writer behind the book is an authentic way to encourage a love of literature and celebrate literature as a community." IN OTHER NEWS: Students from years three to 11 attended presentations in which guest authors discussed their life as writers, their approach to their craft, and the publishing experience - from the drafting of a story through to publication. The students were also involved in writing workshops, designed to impart tips to improve the gathering of ideas, planning, structuring, revision and completion of a story. In the Junior School, the authors spent time reading their stories to the younger students and discussing the ideas and the pictures. Ms Leaf said there were many benefits to the festival. "We want our students to be exposed to a wide variety of experiences - this is how they discover more about the world, their own interests and talents," she said. "The benefit of an annual Literature Festival is that it normalises the idea of literature holding a valuable place in our society and in our college. "Whilst we deal with literature all the time in English lessons and library activities, an annual Literature Festival allows us to celebrate literature as an entire community with a focus on particular authors and their body of work." The authors involved included Gus Gordon, Belinda Murrell, John Larkin, Anna Fienberg and Lesley Gibbes. Ms Leaf said many students took the time to personally meet the authors, to discuss their own writing as young people, and to ask questions and seek advice.

