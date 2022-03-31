RE: Chifley Police Welcome Statistics Showing Fall In Local Crime (March 24). I was upset to read that our local police are trying to persuade the community to believe that our crime levels have dropped. I hear stories every day from citizens who have had their homes broken into, their cars broken into and money, wallets and all sorts of precious items stolen. OTHER RECENT LETTERS: I just wish our local police would lift their game, stop spending every waking hour trying to book every resident of their local community for five kilometres over the speed limit in their relentless pursuit of the mighty revenue dollar, and start working on the low-life scum who are breaking into homes and causing their citizens so much distress. They seem to be getting a free rein in our area because the police are sitting on every road trying to get another revenue dollar.

