WE have heard much from Prime Minister Morrison about sanctions being imposed on Russia over the past month. Yet for all his talk, the flag of the Russian Federation remains flying as part of the International Flag Display on the shore of Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra. It has not been lowered; the name plate has not been removed. For readers not familiar with this important landmark, the display sits on, if I may borrow an Australian First People's concept, the "Song Line" connecting our Parliament House (old and new) with Anzac Parade and the Australian War Memorial across the lake. This line is the most important symbolic feature in the layout of our nation's capital. Do we really want to have the Russian flag flying on our national "Song Line"? How hard is it Mr Morrison for you to give instructions for the lowering of that flag, temporarily until a just peace returns to Ukraine? Leave the name plate alongside the flag-less pole so that passersby are reminded of the slaughter inflicted by Russia on a peaceful neighbour. How hard is it, Mr Morrison?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/94b14649-afbd-439b-8a6f-12b8ee83b6f4.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg