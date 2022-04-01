news, local-news,

A FORMER crime manager at Bathurst has been appointed one of two new NSW Police Force deputy commissioners. New deputy commissioner Peter Thurtell, who came to the Bathurst station about 20 years ago, is also a former Australian Police Medal winner in the Queen's Birthday Honours. NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb announced the appointment of two new deputy commissioners and two new assistant commissioners on Thursday, saying the four "very experienced and well-respected officers bring with them over 130 years of combined service, knowledge and expertise". READ ALSO: Deputy commissioner Thurtell, who is originally from Orange, joined the police as a trainee at the NSW academy in Goulburn in 1985, following his brother into the force. His first posting was at Redfern in inner Sydney in 1985, he moved to plain clothes in 1988 and worked in the State Investigative Group, drug enforcement and the fraud squad before, at the turn of the century, he was promoted to detective inspector and crime manager at Chifley Local Area Command at Bathurst. His wife Laura was also a detective at the Bathurst station. Deputy commissioner Thurtell's promotion follows another former Bathurst officer, Superintendent Andrew Holland, receiving the Australian Police Medal as part of the Australia Day Honours List in January. Superintendent Holland was stationed at Blayney, Carcoar, Bathurst and Lithgow during his time in the region from 1989 on. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/ee71dcbe-8433-453b-b703-708d9b7284b1.jpg/r0_895_3156_2678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg