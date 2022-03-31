sport, bathurst-1000-news,

GT privateer Mark Rosser has signed an all-star cast to support his debut in the Bathurst 12 Hour this May. The Adelaide driver has secured former Bathurst 1000 winner Nick Percat and current S5000 Australian Drivers' Champion Joey Mawson to partner him aboard his 2022-specification Audi R8 LMS this year. Rosser's car will be prepared by Adelaide squad Team BRM, who will also make their 12-Hour debut as a team. The outfit will tackle the outright Pro-Am class in this year's race with the depth of their driving squad ensuring they will be added to the list of contenders. A late convert to GT Racing, Rosser had competed in South Australian racing since the early 2000s prior to taking the next step and making his GT World Challenge debut last year. He raced at Mount Panorama in the 2021 season finale, finishing fourth in the Pro-Am class in the final race of the year, having earlier finished fifth outright on debut at The Bend driving an earlier 2021-specification R8. Percat will make his fourth 12-Hour start this year and his first in an Audi. "It's exciting to be driving with Mark Rosser, but also the whole team at BRM - I've got good history with the team with Porsche Carrera Cup," Percat said. "When [team boss] Mark Rundle rang and asked if I be interested, and suggested I had a chat to Mark [Rosser] about driving his car, it was a pretty easy decision to be honest. "The Audis have always been quite strong at Bathurst and the best thing is there will be plenty of other Audis on the grid with some handy steerers. We know we'll have the tools to do the job. "We'll be aiming for a clean weekend. For Mark it's cool to be driving his baby around there in an iconic event. It will be good to give him some advice, get up to speed and really enjoy the weekend." Rosser said it's a thrill to have such a solid lineup together for the Bathurst enduro ahead of his debut. "I'm really excited to be partnering with two amazing drivers for such a big event - especially since being a Pro-Am event this year, realistically it's my only chance ever of winning something so prestigious," Rosser said.

