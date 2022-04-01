ANTARCTICA is a land of glaciers. One of the largest of these is the Thwaites Glacier, which in total is larger than England or Florida. Because of global warming, some of the glacier's ice sheet is melting faster than previously due to warmer water melting it from below. When the ice sheet thins, it loses its grip on an undersea mount which acts as a "pinning point". This cause the ice sheet to travel faster - it has already doubled its speed in the past three decades - and causes it to fracture and break up, which exposes it further to the warming water, causing it to melt even faster. The Thwaites Glacier is already reckoned to contribute four per cent of the ongoing rise in sea levels, but this will increase if the glacier's breakup and melting continues. There is intense study of the glacier at the moment as scientists try to find out more about the mechanisms of the glacier's changes, and the coming months will tell us more about what can be expected in the future. Thwaites is certainly the largest glacier to be affected by climate change, but not the only one. Iceland has already totally lost one of its glaciers, and the melting of the Greenland ice sheet is also contributing to sea level rise. Thwaites has been named "The Doomsday Glacier" because of the consequences of its melting. I have previously written about "canaries in the coal mine" - indicators that warn us that catastrophic changes are on the way. Around the world, we see unprecedented rain, floods, droughts, landslides, even a tornado near Bathurst! We ignore these signs at our peril. Many old-timers will tell you "I've never seen weather like this!". And that is only in the past 50 or 60 years. Records go back longer than that, and scientific studies of climate indicators like ice cores and tree rings go back longer than that. The evidence is clear: the climate is changing faster than ever before, barring events like meteor strikes and huge volcanic eruptions that only had relatively short effects on the climate. Governments are beginning to take action to try to stop these changes, but - our own government being a prime example - they are doing too little, too late. The changes in climate that will result if we don't act will do far more damage to our economy than any climate action will.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/b64c83cc-c211-4dfb-a535-ad6824cc3b05.jpg/r0_48_535_350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg