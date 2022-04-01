CONCERNS at nearby Orange about the long-term future of the city's annual show are a reminder that we must not take our community events for granted. Those involved in voluntary organisations sometimes issue a warning about whether their group or the event they run will be able to continue as a way of shocking the community into action and generating some new helping hands. But the fact Orange's traditional two-day show is being run as a one-day show in 2022 must be a genuine indication that not all is well. "It's our 150th show this year, so we want it to be really good, but it's a make or break event for the community at the same time," Orange Show Society's volunteer manager of social media, promotions and designs Rebecca Blandford told the Central Western Daily. "Either this is the end of the show after this year for a little bit, or it's going to be a turning point." The Royal Bathurst Show, thankfully, is in much better health, but it has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. Amid extravaganzas such as the Bathurst 1000 and our annual National Rugby League fixture, which each have an army of paid staff to make sure every detail is as it should be, an event such as our annual show looks like a bit of an anachronism. It, in contrast, relies on the blood and sweat of many, many volunteers - but that's what makes it so special. Our show also relies on the community to support it - to enter its competitions, go through the gates, scream in delight on the show rides and crane necks as the fireworks explode in the sky. Just because an event has always been there doesn't mean it always will. We need to renew our vows to the Royal Bathurst Show each year to ensure that its extraordinary history continues. We each have a part to play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/822f7690-1c4e-424a-9d65-9cfc37cd297a.jpg/r81_745_4032_2977_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg