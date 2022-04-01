INFLATION is on the rise - as we all realise when we stop at the petrol pump or shop for family essentials. For the year 2021, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.5 per cent and the Reserve Bank's preferred measure of inflation that excludes volatile items increased 2.6pc. Whichever measure you choose, inflation is much higher now, and forecast in the federal budget to increase to 4.25pc. Investors need options that provide inflation-proofing. Returns from cash and fixed deposits are not enough. Money in the bank is losing purchasing power. Commercial property is an inflation-proof investment. Businesses renting premises usually sign leases agreeing to pay rents that increase with the CPI, or sometimes a higher fixed percentage. Owners' income will increase with inflation. Many factors influence the values of commercial properties, but a major one is the rental income being generated. Higher income means the property is worth more. If income increases, the property value rises. Rising income and capital gains add up to good inflation-proofing. Infrastructure assets also provide inflation protection. Many are monopolies, so usually the tolls on toll roads increase with inflation, as do the incomes from electricity networks, oil and gas pipelines, and airports. Values will also usually increase if income generated is higher. Commercial property and infrastructure can be accessed via managed funds that specialise in owning them. They are available both within superannuation accounts and non-super investment funds. Some shares also provide sound inflation protection. Companies supplying consumer staples increase the prices of the goods they sell when the costs rise, to protect their margins. So companies like Coles and Woolworths usually generate dividends that increase with inflation. Higher profits and dividends generally lead to higher share prices in time. Banks also usually pay increasing dividends. Utilities companies like telecom, power and gas suppliers can also increase prices when inflation pushes their costs up, leading to higher dividends. Many large, well-established companies with healthy market share are also able to increase the prices of their goods and services when their costs increase. Those forced by competition to be price takers are not. Companies that pay little or no dividend aren't good options. Even though they might have future growth potential, they look less attractive when inflation and interest rates are higher. The key to inflation protection is investments that provide increasing income.

