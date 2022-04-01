Young, novice poets invited to perform at Perthville event

community,

THE Perthville Development Group is calling on amateur poets to join the lineup for Saturday's Bush Poetry and Ballads Night. Pre-pandemic, the event was a great success for the PDG and members are excited to be able to bring it back this weekend. Local poets have been lined up for the event, but publicity officer Tiffany Leahy said the goal is to have novices walk up on the night. "We've got a couple of poets and a balladeer lined up, but we've also got a couple of walk-up spots as well," she said. "We're trying to encourage some students to come up as well if they want to come up and show their skills. "If there's any students out there that would be ideal, but otherwise anyone who is interested." Primary and high school students are both welcome. The other talents on the program are poets Harry Bestwick, Mark Ryan and Paul Chapman and local balladeer Dave Tonkin The poetry night will be held in the grounds of the Perthville community hall and will serve as a fundraiser for the PDG. "There was one or two held previously before COVID which was quite successful, but obviously during the last two years we haven't been able to do any fundraising events and also with the hall damage, so it's quite exciting that we're able to use the hall grounds again to be able to do some fundraising for the group," Ms Leahy said. Tickets cost $5 per head for adults, while students (under 18s) can attend for free. People are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic. The event starts at 5pm.

