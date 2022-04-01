'Short memories': Retiree says people have forgotten value of nurses

news, local-news,

JENNIFER Short has nursed patients with many infection diseases, including leprosy, and knows what it takes to put your life on the line to help your community. That's why this retired nurse proudly stood alongside nurses and midwives from Bathurst and beyond as they went on strike and held a rally on Thursday. READ MORE: 'We need to be heard': Bathurst nurses at their breaking point She accused the NSW Government of having a very short memory, seemingly forgetting the risks nurses took from the onset of COVID-19 to save lives. "I'm horrified by how short people's memories are. During the COVID crisis it was recognised how nursing staff in all areas - nursing homes, emergency departments - were putting their lives on the line," she said. "Staff in nursing homes earn less than their children working shifts at blinking Pizza Hut and McDonald's. It is absolutely criminal. "We have forgotten the value of our nursing staff, our nursing carers, throughout the health care system and, as an older member of the public, I think we need to keep the memories of nurses in previous times being so aware of putting their lives on the line when they did their nurse training. "It's been forgotten and they're not acknowledged." READ MORE: New nurses going above and beyond, but not getting the support they need The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) has been, on behalf of its members, calling for a pay rise for nurses and midwives. Ms Short said it is "absolutely" deserved and the request should be granted by the government. Her family has a history of service through nursing, giving Ms Short great insight into what nurses do on a daily basis and also in times of crisis. Her grandmother was a nurse, who worked through the influenza epidemic and lost two of her own children to infectious diseases, and Ms Short herself worked in an infectious disease unit. "I went into nursing when I was nursing tuberculous patients, leprosy patients," she said, later adding that there were times she was worried about her own safety. "We had to gown up and wear masks, were inoculated regularly and we had regular chest x-rays." Those experiences allow her to understand and sympathise with what nurses have been going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. She called on the government to give nurses the recognition they deserve. "It's lives on the line for service," she said.

