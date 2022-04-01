Police session on preventing fraud attracts capacity crowd

news, local-news,

A CAPACITY crowd was on hand to hear specialised police share their knowledge on fraud prevention as part of Seniors' Week events. Officers from the Sydney based fraud squad were in Bathurst on Thursday, speaking to the fully booked forum, which was organised by Chifley's Crime prevention Officer, Sen Constable Sue Rose. The event was held at the Bathurst Memorial and Entertainment Centre. Sen Const. Rose said the number of fraud matters reported to police has increased in the last two years, and is showing no signs of slowing. "Especially with the advances in technology, scams are increasing, they never seem to stop," she said. "The forum helped educate people on what to look out for, and avoid being scammed." IN OTHER NEWS: She said the officers who presented the session specialise in the area, and are across all the latest developments and tricks scammers try and use. "It was a really great opportunity for people to come and learn, with the officers explaining everything in simple, easy to understand terms. Senior Constable Rose said the event was attended by 52 seniors, which was capacity, with numbers strictly limited to ensure Covid-19 compliance. "The event was launched to coincide with Seniors' Week and was held in conjunction with council. "We had presenters from the Fraud Crimes Squad, who spoke with the group about how to protect themselves from online scammers, over the telephone and buying online. "They were also told how to identify different types of fraud," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/35048f77-a1b8-4f61-8f1d-ee978b418daa.jpeg/r0_347_1080_957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg