news, local-news,

RE: Cash Call: Toole, Farraway Want $15m In The Federal Budget For Multi-Storey Car Park (March 28). Why can't council and the RSL Club fund their own car park? The council is doing very well out of its own subdivisions and leases. The new medical centre should be built on the adjacent land next to the existing private hospital, where there is ample room for car parking and the new hospital. OTHER RECENT LETTERS: I am sure the council will swallow up the old Clancy Motors site from the RSL. The $15 million could be spent on the Bathurst Hospital to upgrade it and its car parking. Tooley, look after the public people that voted you into office.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/64712467-fa4a-412a-9cb4-98d52802a6fe.jpg/r0_191_1440_1005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg