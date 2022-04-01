I RECENTLY had the pleasure of hearing Jane Caro, Australian feminist, social commentator, writer and lecturer, as the guest speaker at the International Women's Day function at Bathurst Rydges. She was delighted to introduce Kate Hook, a woman like herself committed to gender equity and a sustainable future, who is standing as an independent for Calare. Ms Caro spoke about the importance of improving policies for women and the undervalued nature of much of the critical work women do in our society. Women's voices will only really be heard when they are also sharing equally in policy making. Hence, she said: "We need to get them into government!" Ms Caro spoke about how the pill and a regular pay cheque transformed the life of women. She pointed out that there is still a lot of work to do. Women are still severely disadvantaged in their old age because of gender pay inequality and policy bias against them. Ms Caro stated that women must play an equal role in decision-making. It is only then that they will have any chance of improving their own lives and those of their daughters and grand-daughters. She was delighted to see strong women, like Kate Hook, coming forward for Calare. Thank you to the Women's Health Centre, Verto and Bathurst Council for making the event possible.

