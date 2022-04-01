I BELIEVE Jane Caro hijacked the International Women's Event at Bathurst. Jane Caro was the guest speaker but nowhere on the flyer or advertising for this event was there any mention or hint of the political nature of her presence or her intentions. Most attendees paid $40 for a ticket. The local council also partially funded this event. For some reason, Jane Caro thought it was appropriate to turn her talk into a promotional opportunity seeking support for her candidacy for the political party Reason Australia in the upcoming election. This included handing out her political promotional material to attendees at this event. I believe this action and behaviour exhibited a lack of foresight and does not bode well for Reason Australia's credibility. I suggest their candidates be educated as to their awareness of appropriate behaviour when representing this new party during the election campaign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/5c9c2232-c723-4bf7-97d5-2125e82bd355.jpg/r20_155_675_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg