gofundme page for family who lost home in house fire

WHEN Kyra Sisley woke to the sound of "popping glass" in the early hours of last Saturday morning, she thought someone was trying to break into her car. As soon as she opened her bedroom door, she knew something was seriously wrong. The family's Nelson Street home was filled with smoke, and straight away her instincts kicked in. She quickly moved to get her young children, including three-year-old twins and an eight-week-old baby out of the house, along with other family members, and stood helplessly as fire ravaged the dwelling, destroying everything in it's path. Kyra's former mother-in-law Jenn Marlow has since started a gofundme page to assist Kyra, her partner Rayden, and their children, who, along with Rayden's mum lost everything in the blaze. "Kyra and Rayden, along with their three-year-old twins Ava-Mae and Bobby-Jae and eight-week old baby Zayne, are really doing it tough," Ms Marlow said. "In the early hours of Saturday morning Kyra woke to pop sounds and the smell of smoke. She instantly went into fight mode, collecting the twins from their bedroom and ushering them outside into the fresh air. IN OTHER NEWS: "She then returned to the home to collect her baby and alert her partner's mother and Rayden's five-year-old son Riley, who was sleeping at the far end of the home." "All safe out on the street, they called for first responders to attend and extinguish the flames. They stood and watched as all of their possessions burned to the ground," she said. Ms Marlow said baby Zayne was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital for smoke inhalation and observation, and fortunately was released later that afternoon. "Apart from shock and disbelief, everyone else is safe and uninjured." She said she started the gofundme page because she wanted to hep help raise some much-needed funds "for this beautiful little blended family." "They will need to start from the ground up." "The keys to her car (which fortunately was undamaged in the blaze) were melted to the kitchen counter. With three children, it will be difficult for her to go anywhere. "The cost to replace her key was quoted by a local mobile locksmith at approximately $750." Ms Marlow said there was no insurance to cover the loss. "They only had the clothes they were in when they escaped, pyjamas for the children and even less for the adults. Kyra doesn't even have a pram or baby capsule, as everything was inside the home. "This family has been through the ringer the past few years and this was just another kick to their struggling mental health. Ms Marlow said any funds raised will be used to help the family start again, clothes, essential items, toys, bedding and furniture "once they can find somewhere to live." She said she initiated the fundraiser because she wanted to do something to help the young family. As of Sunday evening the fundraiser had raised over $1300 of a $10,000 goal.

