THE O'Connell Hotel, between Bathurst and Oberon, has its doors closed "for the foreseeable future". "Renovations are soon to get underway, and while we had hoped to keep the pub open for the local community to enjoy for a little while longer, unfortunately that is no longer viable," the business said on its Facebook page. "Preliminary work will get underway shortly." The pub had only reopened in early February, but the Facebook page had foreshadowed then that once the renovation plans for the hotel had been approved, the pub would close again so construction could begin. The renovation aims to improve the layout and flow of the bar area, beer garden, dining areas and bathrooms.

