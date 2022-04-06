It was two cans too many for P-plater caught drink-driving

news, local-news,

A P-PLATER caught drink-driving by police has been convicted, fined $1000 and put off the road for six months. Luke Raymond Clow, 18, of Alcheringa Road in Kelso, appeared before magistrate Kevin Hockey in Bathurst Local Court. Clow appeared in person and was unrepresented. Mr Hockey noted that at Clow's last appearance, he had asked for an adjournment to complete the Traffic Offenders Program. IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST: The magistrate asked if Clow had done so, but Clow told the court he hadn't had time to undertake the program as he had been too busy with work. Mr Hockey noted Clow was the holder of a P1 driver's licence and had been caught driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.099, when his blood alcohol should have been zero. "But you still chose to drive?" Mr Hockey asked. "Yes," Clow answered. Mr Hockey said Clow had prioritised everything over his licence, but said that was a matter for him. He noted Clow's early plea of guilt. Police facts tendered to the court told how Clow was stopped by police for a random breath test in Boyd Street in Kelso at 12.32am on January 18, 2022. Police said they approached the car, activating their body-worn video. They said they spoke with Clow, who underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. Clow was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for the purpose of a breath analysis. That analysis returned a reading of 0.099. In relation to his consumption of alcohol, police said Clow told them that he had consumed two cans of Jack Daniel's which he believed had an alcohol strength of 6.9 per cent. He said that he had drunk the cans at home between 6pm and 9pm, and had a meal of roast lamb while he was drinking. Clow was disqualified from driving for six months and placed on an interlock order for 12 months. He was also fined $1000, with Section 206B of the Road Transport Act to apply.

