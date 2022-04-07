Car move proves costly for driver who was worried about damage

news, local-news,

A MAN who drove his work car because he was concerned it would get damaged in a brawl which had spilled out on the street has been put off the road for three months for drink-driving. Jack Sebastian Press, 25 of Morrisset Street in Bathurst, appeared before magistrate Kevin Hockey in Bathurst Local Court to answer a charge of mid-range PCA. Police facts tendered to the court told how Press drove a vehicle in Bentinck Street in the early hours of February 26, 2022 while he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.122, placing him in the mid-range. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: The court heard Press was seen by police travelling west on Keppel Street before parking in Bentinck Street. According to the police facts, police activated their warning lights with the intention of subjecting Press to a roadside breath test. They said they introduced themselves and Press initially denied he had been drinking, before admitting to having five or six drinks. He told police he had only finished his last drink 10 minutes earlier and police afforded him an observation period before the breath test, according to the police facts. At 2.35am, Press was given a test which returned a reading in excess of the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for a breath analysis. At the station, Press failed to provide any details about his eating, drinking or activities, saying "no answer", according to the police facts. His breath analysis recorded a reading of 0.122. His solicitor Shane Cunningham indicated to the court at the outset that his client was seeking the minimum disqualification period and usual interlock order. Mr Cunningham told the court his client had gone out for a meal and had arranged to meet friends. He had left the premises with a female friend, who was to drive the work vehicle. He was waiting outside for the friend to come out and, while he was waiting, a fight broke out at the establishment, which spilled out on to the street. "He was concerned for his work vehicle and the tools in the back, so he moved the vehicle around the corner. He had parked the vehicle when the police pulled up," Mr Cunningham said. "He had no intention of driving." The court heard Press had pleaded guilty to the offence and had also undertaken the Traffic Offenders Program. In sentencing, Mr Hockey said that at 0.05, you double the chance of having an accident; at 0.08, the risk is seven times greater; and at .15, that risk increases to 25 times. He said while the accused only drove a short distance, "things can happen very, very quickly". Press was fined $1200, disqualified from driving for three months and placed on an interlock order for 12 months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

