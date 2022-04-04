community,

The Central Studios in George Street (in E. Webb and Co's buildings) had been purchased by Mr and Mrs J.J. Kelly from Mr Beavis, late of Sydney. On moving in, Mr Kelly brought it right up to date. Mr Kelly was always on the lookout for photo opportunities that he could retail in the form of postcards. The National Advocate on August 4, 1921 described the heavy snowfall that had taken place the previous day. The snow interfered with the work of dragging for the body of the late George Oatley, who had drowned in the Macquarie on the Sunday night. The rain and heavy falls of snow in the mountains had already caused a rise in the river and it was expected that the stream would be considerably swollen for some days, rendering the search for the body all the more difficult. The snowstorm the previous day was responsible for the postponement of a meeting of the recently formed Bathurst branch of the National Roads Association, which was to have been held in the Town Hall. The meeting was postponed for a week. At the time appointed for the meeting, the roads everywhere were under a mantle of snow and those interested in the work of the association give the snow time to thaw before taking any action. It was more than eight years since Bathurst had experienced heavy snow and blinding hail along with gale force winds halting telegraphic and telephonic communications. Similar reports came in from around the district, which all had various falls. Many Bathurst residents complained that it was bitterly cold; the coldest for many years. The heaviest falls in the Bathurst district were at Tarana, Rydal and Sunny Corner, where snow lay on the ground to a depth of almost a foot. The railway line was covered to a considerable depth between Rydal and Tarana, but not sufficient to hold up the rail traffic, as was the case in the memorable fall in 1900, when the passenger train was snowed up for a day or two. For a time, Bathurst was almost isolated with regard to telephone and telegraphic communication. This was not due to the snow, however, but to the fact that a large tree was blown across the line near Wentworth Falls. Partial telegraphic communication was restored before nightfall, but wires were greatly delayed, while up to midnight, telephonic communication with Sydney had not been restored. Nor was there much chance of it being restored a day later. Overnight, the conditions were still bitterly cold and unsettled, though the wind had abated. The veritable snowstorm broke over Bathurst shortly after one o'clock, when most business people were on their way home for lunch. The wind blew the flakes along the streets as the fall of snow became heavier. It continued until nearly three o'clock. In Machattie Park and surrounding streets, the snow collected inches deep, offering sport to all who felt tempted to indulge in the amusement of pelting it at an exposed head. People visited Machattie Park where the fir trees were in their element and clung on to the flakes as if they were both to lose the added charm they offered. The lawns and gardens were prettily robed, but the wattle blossom, repenting of its folly in making its appearance so early, gave up hope of preserving its fluffy petals, and when the storm was over, the wattle trees looked dejected and drenched. King's Parade was fantastically decorated by the snow. The Soldiers Memorial with the lone soldier, in the blizzard, reminded men who had been in the war of bitter days in France, and they were thankful that instead of manning snow-filled trenches through the night, they would be able to go home to a warm bed - a comfort which was the most longed for thing on the winter battlefields.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/1038d49f-6748-4124-abe3-c1ea524ea3b5.jpg/r0_172_4908_2945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg