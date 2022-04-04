news, local-news,

WHILE they lost everything they own in the fire which destroyed their Raglan family home last weekend, Kyra Sisley and Rayden Savage are still counting their blessings. Their family got out alive. Sadly the couple only escaped the house with the clothes on their back, as did their young children. The family's cat Miscka has not been seen since the fire, and presumably perished inside the house. "Everything just happened so quickly," Ms Sisley said. "I woke up and heard glass popping, I smelt something, Rayden opened the bedroom door and black smoke just started pouring in. "Rayden started screaming for everyone to get out of the house." When everyone was out, there was nothing they could do but stand and watch the house burn. What makes the family's escape more incredible is the house did not have working smoke detectors. They had recently purchased new ones to replace the old, but they had not yet been installed. They also had a fire extinguisher inside, but it was in the kitchen and inaccessible in the blaze. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Savage's Dad, Guy Parker, who owns the home said the lesson for all families is to have a fire protection plan in place. "Check your smoke detectors, have a fire extinguisher in every room," he said. "We are just lucky everyone got out," he said. The couple said they were incredibly thankful to those who have already helped, either through the gofundme page, or in other ways. Two paramedics, Meg and Phil, who assisted at the scene, returned later with baby items for the children, as did their neighbours Alana and Wayne. "Meg and Phil came back with baby toys, formula, sterilised baby bottles and baby wipes. It was so kind." However, the family have a long road ahead. With no where to live they are currently staying with Ms Sisley's Mum in a small unit. She said there is a two-to-three year waiting list for public housing, and they don't know what they will do in the longer term.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/8e3269e8-949c-4c2a-893a-01c555e0aa75.jpeg/r0_267_4032_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg