Bathurst GP looking for over 75s to join study into reducing stroke

BATHURST general practitioner Dr Kam Wong is calling on the community to assist him in a study that could significantly reduce instances of stroke. People 75 years and older, particularly those living in rural and regional areas, are encouraged to sign up. More than 150 people are already part of the study, but a further 46 vacancies need to be filled. Dr Wong said the risk of stroke is five times higher for people with atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heart rhythm. Some people aren't aware they have it until they have a stroke. READ ALSO: Bathurst doctor's research to help identify people at risk of a stroke The study seeks to find out what impact mass screening for atrial fibrillation, using mobile technology, could have on reducing strokes. Participants in the study will be supplied with an ECG device that they can use with their phone to monitor their heart rhythm. "The University of Sydney has got funding from the Australian National Heart Foundation to provide a digital handheld device that people just attach to their mobile phone," Dr Wong said. "What the people need to do is just download an app into the phone and then put their fingers on the little touchpad, then within 30 seconds the ECG is generated and will be automatically sent to Westmead Hospital and some specialists will look at that. "They just need to do that once a day Monday to Friday and if there is any abnormal ECG or something significant, the doctors will give them a call to ask them to present to the GP." If an irregular rhythm is detected, doctors can begin treatment with blood thinners, reducing the risk of stroke by more than 60 per cent. Participants in the study will be asked to use the device over a period of either six or 12 months. Dr Wong said they have already detected a few cases of atrial fibrillation just by using the device. The hope is that, as a result of this research, they can determine how effective the device is and build a self-screening habit that identifies more cases of atrial fibrillation than opportunistic screening does. People 75 or older who have not previously been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation are eligible for the study. They need to have a compatible mobile phone and can't be living in a nursing home. For more information, call 0466 055 962 or email warc.af@sydney.edu.au.

