sport, local-sport,

CITY Colts made it a memorial Bathurst District Cricket Association grand final day on Saturday, after its second grade side overcame minor premiers Rugby Union to be crowned premiers. The second grade decider at Morse Park 1 was the last cricket grand final of any grade to wrap up on Saturday, with Colts' 19-run win the decider going along with the club's win in presidents cup, under 11s, under 12s and under 13s. Colts president Brad Molenkamp, who unfortunately couldn't be on the pitch for the second grade win because of injury, was thrilled with his team's performance. READ MORE: "It's really awesome," he said. "That was our fourth game against Rugby Union this season. They had won three games, so they were expected to win probably. "We've got a group of older fellas, we've got a core group that have played for the past five seasons together and we've finally won one, so we're extremely excited. "We've got a few young boys, 14 and 15-years-old that will be the future of our cricket club and they've gone amazing." Colts were in big trouble early when they were 2-5 after losing Matt Egberts (duck) and Mazharul Bhuian (one), but when Anthony Martin came in at four, he was able to steady the ship and get his side back on track. Martin would ultimately go on to put in a man of the match performance, hitting a total of 74 runs off 43 balls and Colts would finish its 40 overs on 6-171. Rugby Union got off to the worst possible start when opener Jonathan Colley was dismissed for a duck to have his team at 1-0. Some decent knocks from the rest of the Bulldogs batting order had them ticking along well, but Rugby's inability to produce any significant scores meant they would come up short by 19 runs with one wicket to spare. "We had a really slow start and then a couple of the boys batted really strong," Molenkamp said. "It was really hard, the boys fielded, a couple of run outs. It was good all-round cricket." With the wins in all the other grades, Molenkamp was thrilled with the successful of Colts on grand final day. "It was massive. We won presidents cup and we weren't favoured to win that," he said. "We had the youngest presidents cup side in the competition, led by some old senior first cricketers in Matt Stephen and Matt Lawson. They've introduced those boys into senior cricket. "We also won the under 11s, 12s and 13s. We cleaned up." Former Rugby first grader was the pick of the bowlers across both teams, taking three wickets, while on the Colts end, James Smith, Martin and Paul Morris took two wickets each. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/c07b541d-5233-4a2a-8bb0-676695dd9435.JPG/r737_519_2648_1599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg