At one stage it looked as if City Colts' chances of winner the Bathurst District Cricket Association presidents cup grand final was in tatters. But a massive effort from an up-and-coming junior and club veteran guided Colts to an unlikely win against minor premiers St Pat's Old Boys White. Colts were 4-6 after the dismissals of Gilby Glawson (four), Mitchell Carey (two), Alexander Grant (duck) and Cooper Stephen (duck), but its was youngster James McIntosh (49) and former first grader Matt Lawson (50) that helped guide the club out of trouble and finish on 7-142 from 50 overs. READ MORE: St Pat's chase just never got going, after a number of ducks and two scores going over double digits (Hayden Traves with 20 and skipper Scott Traves with 10), with the minor premiers coming up 92-runs short. Colts skipper Matt Stephen said it was a fantastic result. "We were in trouble with 4-6 with the bat. Once again, one of the kids James McIntosh batted with his heart out and Lawso put some quick runs on in the end to give us a total to bowl to," he said. "When you've got juniors that bowl what we've been trying to couch them to do all year, they saved it up for the best day." Stephen said it was an honour to win the grand final alongside of a number of youngsters, including his own son Cooper who was named man of the match. "We started the year beaten the first and second week and it wasn't looking good," he said. "I just said to the boys, 'Look, you keep putting in the effort and we can only improve'. They did well. "It's a pleasure to play with them. Junior cricket in Bathurst is healthy and this just shows because we only had four adults. That's what you want." Cooper Stephen was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-4 from a devasting four-over spell, snaring the wickets of Shane Broes (duck), Brett Slattery (duck), Brett Roach (two) and Stephen Mitchell (duck), while Lawson took three wickets. Colts had originally finished third on the ladder, but overcame Bathurst City Quigley in the elimination semi-final and ORC in the preliminary final to book a spot in the grand final.

