THE NSW Government is on a hiding to nothing as it faces continuing industrial action from the state's frustrated nurses. The argument presented by nurses at a rally in Bathurst last Thursday morning for a pay rise and better staff-to-patient ratios were, of course, compelling and persuasive. Of the vast army of those employed by our state governments, it's hard to imagine any workers more entitled to more pay than those who do the hard, gruelling, sometimes dangerous work the rest of us do not want to do: nurses, paramedics, police officers. Who would ever deny them whatever they said they needed or even wanted? Who would argue with them when they presented their case? Well, the government would potentially deny them. And that, whether we like it or not, is what we elect our governments to do - not to deny worthy workers a pay rise or an improvement in their conditions, but to weigh up how the taxpayer pie is best divided, how a change in one sector might affect other sectors and to make the decisions that we ourselves would never want to make. To categorise particular governments as heartless or possessed of a tin ear is to over-simplify. Governments, by their nature, aim to remain electable at the next poll. They have nothing to gain in picking a fight for no particular reason with teachers or police officers or paramedics or the nurses who manned the front line during the terrible uncertainty of the early days of COVID-19 in Australia, when nobody was sure how the pandemic was going to play out. What our governments do have to do is to see the big picture rather than the individual pieces in these industrial puzzles. None of which, of course, is to say the nurses are wrong in this case and the NSW Government is right. Far from it. It is simply to acknowledge that these matters are sometimes complex. If they weren't, then unions, strikes, public rallies and the like would have been consigned to the history books some time ago. There would be no need for argument or negotiation; one side would simply ask for what it needed and the other side would provide it. Instead, we've got the scenes we saw in the Bathurst CBD last Thursday. And we have the wait to see what the NSW Government is going to do about it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/c751be6c-75d0-446b-9f4c-412f212f2bb3.jpg/r0_251_5568_3397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg