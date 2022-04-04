FRESH talk about the need for a bypass around Bathurst will have been greeted by many a raised eyebrow in the community. Like high speed rail on the national political level, a Bathurst bypass is a subject that comes up periodically, inspires plenty of debate ... and then goes absolutely nowhere. It never progresses and it never completely disappears, remaining a shimmering image somewhere on the far horizon. It's back in the news in recent times thanks to two months in a row of presentations on the subject to Bathurst Regional Council's public forums and the prospect of a reinvigorated petition. And it might have a little bit more oomph this time around considering our relatively new mayor, Robert "Stumpy" Taylor, made getting big things done the centrepiece of his election pitch before the last local government poll. And what sort of big things? "There are a number of major projects which have been all talk for years that we need to get on with," he told the Western Advocate in a candidate questionnaire before the election. "The top three are raising the Ben Chifley Dam wall and ensuring our long-term water security, getting another river crossing built which runs off Rankin Street, and planning for a heavy vehicle bypass around town, making the CBD safer for locals, and giving industry room to grow on the outskirts of town." Cr Taylor said "planning", of course, not "building", but even a serious blueprint for a bypass would be a significant (and surprising) step forward. And is it really such a far-fetched idea? Our near neighbour Orange has not only had its Northern Distributor for years now, it's been progressively building its Southern Feeder Road for the other side of the city. The latest stage of the Southern Feeder - $7.5 million worth and two kilometres long, and with a new intersection at the Mitchell Highway - opened late last year. More stages are to come. The danger with big projects - whether a Bathurst bypass or a new river crossing for the city or upgrades to the train line to make the journey to Sydney quicker - is that they constantly get put on the backburner because they look so overwhelming. But every big project starts with a single step, a single decision. It's the first turned sod that's crucial, not the cut ribbon at the end.

