RE: Left Wing Piece Left Me Frustrated (letter, March 30) I take a different view to David Mather. Jenna Price is a widely known Australian journalist of over 30 years' experience. She is frequently published in a wide variety of newspapers and often tackles subjects not from a left wing bias, but from a viewpoint that provides balance which I believe was demonstrated in her column in the Western Advocate. OTHER RECENT LETTERS: Let's face it, "mean girls" is a childish and insulting name for any group of women or girls and Dr Price called it out. I feel privileged to be able to read Dr Price's column, and that of other exceptional journalists such as Mark Kenny, in our local paper and commend the Western Advocate for providing a platform for such high quality journalism.

