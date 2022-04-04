sport, local-sport,

SUNDAY'S Bathurst District Football men's first grade clash between CSU FC and Eglinton FC somehow finished as a 1-all draw despite both sides getting off a smorgasbord of shots and several hits against the Woodwork. Eglinton claimed a 1-0 advantage in the 18th minute through a James Baker header but CSU were finally able to find a reply through Angus Hadwen exactly one hour later, when their opponents were briefly reduced to 10 men. Despite a late flurry of shots to both teams over the remaining 12 minutes they were forced to share the points. CSU skipper Callum Weafer said there's still plenty of rust to shake out of the team's playstyle over the opening rounds of the competition. "It's very early days with a lot of new boys playing together for the first time, so we've got a lot to work on but I was pretty happy with the way we bounced back in the second half," he said. "We managed to compose ourselves a bit and actually play the way that we wanted to play. Eglinton were playing quite direct and I think that we got sucked into that a bit." Eglinton captain Josh Brown was pleased with the way the club's lower grade players stepped up for the occasion. "It was a good first round game, and we'd had a trial match against CSU coming into the season," he said. "We played a fair few of our second graders just to bring them up and see what first grade is like, and see the difference in intensity. Both teams showed a lot of heart and a lot of fitness considering it was round one." CSU owned the bulk of possession and field position over the opening 15 minutes of the match, resulting in some close chances. Isaac Coldicott had tough opportunities inside the box in back-to-back plays downfield, and Hadwen almost missed a shot at goal. Against the run of play Eglinton found their breakthrough on the back of a well placed free kick, where Baker was able to beat CSU goalkeeper Josh Willcox to the spot. After the game went back and forth over the next 20 minutes Eglinton had a strong chance to double their advantage when a Jahziel Iapson shot up high was blocked. With two minutes to half-time Eglinton had a free kick from an almost identical position to the one that had earlier resulted in a goal, but this time Willcox made a strong take. Eglinton were the side enjoying the share of better opportunities early in the new half. Damien Curran had a tough headed chance sail just left of the mark and just moments later in the 57th minute he went one-on-one with the goalkeeper, putting his shot into the right post. CSU immediately went on a dangerous move upfield and had back-to-back close range attempts from Hadwen and Damian Mays saved. The Stags continued to look dangerous when Harry Field's solo run past several defenders nearly resulted in the equaliser. Eglinton were reduced the 10 men in the 71st minute when Angus Daymond was given a 10 minute stint on the sidelines for dissent, and CSU made the most of the opportunity. Mays made a cross to Hadwen, which ricocheted between himself and goalkeeper Nathan Maxwell before rolling into the bottom left corner of the goal. Hadwen couldn't capitalise in a one-on-one situation against Maxwell just two minutes later. An attempt from Eglinton's Jamie Browne sailed just left of the target, giving CSU one last attacking chance in the closing two minutes. Riley Jarnet almost became the hero for CSU with his solid strike towards the top right corner of the Eglinton goal but Maxwell's excellent diving save saw the game end 1-all.

