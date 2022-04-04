sport, local-sport,

GIVEN they'd never been tackled and rarely passed a football, coming up against the powerhouse of Central West women's rugby union could have been a horror experience for the new faces in CSU's squad. But rather than feeling overwhelmed after a 40-0 trial loss to the Bathurst Bulldogs last Thursday night, those in CSU colours were keen for more. It was exactly the response that new CSU women's coach Marcus Burrell was hoping for. "I think we have 17 who had ever touched a footy before out of the 28 who played and to go out there and put that type of effort in against a well-drilled Bulldogs team is unbelievable," Burrell enthused. "I think to be honest, the only contact most of them have had was at training earlier this week on Tuesday, so 15 minutes of training and before you know it, they were doing stuff like that. "Girls were pilfering that never even knew what pilfering was, so as a first time coach, it shows the future is bright and I couldn't be happier." READ MORE: Blue Bulls senior men defeat Uni-Norths Owls in pre-season trial READ MORE: Conyers returns with tips from Wayne Bennett and fresh faces READ MORE: Valiant Central West side goes down to Super W outfit Melbourne Rebels While the Bathurst Bulldogs have retained the core of the Ferguson Cup squad which won a fifth consecutive premiership last season, there have been wholesale changes at CSU. They have so many recruits it would have been possible for them to enter two sides into the 2022 North Cup premiership. Many of the new students have plenty to learn about the sport, but the enthusiasm they brought to the contest against Bulldogs was a good sign. Those new recruits, combined with the returning experienced players such as star try-scoring centre Maddie Reilly and joint 2021 North Cup player of the year Caitlin James, means Burrell has plenty to work with. "The cheers the girls gave each other after that game - I know I'll have 30 girls at training on Tuesday," he said. "So we've got a lot of new girls, but we've also got three or four girls who played last year and who I think have been on the border line of Central West representative footy." Though the North Cup will not be using the 15-a-side format Bulldogs will have in the Ferguson Cup this season, Burrell feels that is a step which needs to come in the future. "The comps need to go to 15s, that's the only way it's going to work," he said. CSU has another trial this Saturday against Orange City at University Oval as they build towards their April 23 season opener against Dubbo Rhinos.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/8d01d230-ad56-4740-9375-a704439e548f.JPG/r11_303_4526_2854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg