WHAT do you get when you mix premiership winning Bathurst Bulldogs with handful of talented Platypi? You get the sort of back line which can excite an experienced playmaker. On Thursday night at Ashwood Park, Bulldogs five-eighth Teagan Miller got the chance to steer a new-look back line in a trial match against CSU. While Miller's speed, vision, strength and play making skills saw her as one of the standouts and star winger Jacinta Windsor picked up a hat-trick of tries against CSU, there were new Bulldogs who impressed as well. Those new faces are also new to rugby union - lured to play for the Bulldogs after lining up for the Panorama Platypi in the latest Western Women's Rugby League season. Miller is glad to have them on her side. "Tonight we had a few new girls come into the back line, a few of the Platypi girls, and it was really good to see them out there in action," she said. "For them, it was their first union hit out and and they went awesome. Pretty much half our back line were Platypi girls who have never had a game of union, so it was great to see them out there and so comfortable. "They got right up in the defensive line of scrums and line outs, got up and made contact really quickly, and they made effective tackles too. They were straight up in the face, got the players straight to the ground and that gave our more experienced union players a chance to get over the ball and have a crack at it. "I think our core back line from past years helped those players slot in really easily, we are all pretty mutual players, so it is pretty easy for people to slot in." READ MORE: Matt McRobert is awarded life membership to Bathurst Bulldogs READ MORE: Unfinished business lures Bull back to coach Bulldogs women READ MORE: Blue Bulls placed in the Caldwell Cup's pool of death Bulldogs stamped their authority on the trial early, big defence trapping CSU inside their 22 from the kick-off. The turnover soon came, the ball was spread through the hands of the backs to create space for Windsor and the speedster ran away to open scoring. Miller scored one of her own soon after as strong work from the forwards again set the platform for the backs to unleash, and when Windsor ran half the length of the field following a penalty to nab her second, it was clear Bulldogs will again be a threat on the fringes in 2022. Miller and Lily McIntosh finished with a double and Windsor a hat-trick, but Bulldogs new and old impressed right across the field. It was a good sign for the five-time defending premiers given the 2022 Ferguson Cup will be a 15-a-side format. "I am excited about 15-a-side, it will be great for club rugby in the Central West to get experience in games before trials for things like Country Champs," Miller said. Bulldogs will begin their title defence on April 23 with an away clash against Orange Emus.

