THE Bathurst father-son combination of David and Andrew Travis have claimed their fifth Classic Outback Trial victory following a dominant performance in the latest edition, which finished on the streets of their home city on Saturday. It's the fourth straight win for the Travis duo in the event's classic category, which was held over 31 special stages across the western region of New South Wales. Andrew Travis completed the week's racing in a time of four hours, 33 minutes and 43 seconds in his 1984 Nissan Gazelle, beating Michael and Timothy Valantine's 1980 Datsun Stanza by 8:10. The South Australian entry of Darkie Barr-Smith and Rob Hunt in their1972 Ford Capri Perana was a further 3:10 behind in third place. The allcomers competition was taken out by Tony Quinn (4:30:52) in a 2020 Nissan Navara, with the fastest time across all categories. Andrew Travis said it's been satisfying to see the Gazelle performing smoothly year in and year out. "It's something that we work hard at and plan towards," he said. "We smashed a windscreen and broke a few headlights, but those turned out to be our biggest problems. The car ran faultlessly. It was really just tyres and fuel for the week. "This is the same car we've used for our last three wins in this event. We built the car in 2014 specifically for this event and it's proven to be a good package." Travis built up a three minute and 16 second advantage over the Valantine pair following the first day's racing. That gap went out to nearly five minutes after the second day when Michael Valantine went off the racing path into a shallow dam, leaving him with too much work to do in order to hunt down the leaders. Travis said the great start took some of the pressure off over the closing days of the event and let him enjoy the home city finish. "The first two days were out at Condobolin and we'd done a fair bit of rallying out that way so we knew that we could push hard out there and try to get a lead, and that came through," he said. "Once we left there we knew that we didn't have to take any risks and we'd just try to consolidate and not hurt the car. At the same time, when there was a good piece of road we'd have a fang and enjoy ourselves. "With our business only being 300m away from the Bathurst Courthouse it's great to finish a rally in your home town and then sleep in your own event that night." The top five in the classic category was rounded out by the Victoria pair of Neil Schey and Scott Middleton in fourth (+17:50) and the NSW duo of David Hills and Ben Richards in fifth (+26:04).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/500a234f-d78b-45c6-942b-f4a3006831f9.png/r0_49_1720_1021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg