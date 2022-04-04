sport, local-sport,

THERE wasn't an upset win over an old foe, but as CSU showed heart in defence and strength at the breakdown in their 40-5 trial loss against Bathurst Bulldogs coach David Conyers still had reason to smile. What the students produced under lights at Ashwood Park last Thursday showed Conyers he's got a good platform to build on and with many of the 2021 squad unavailable for the clash with Bulldogs, the coach is excited about what lies ahead. "I was really impressed with the effort. When you think about who we had missing, we only had two out of last year's eight in the forwards and three out of last year's seven in the backs - so we were missing 10 players from last year," Conyers said. "Had we had that team on the field I think we would've been a lot more competitive. "We were only down three tries to one after that second period, we were just worn out in that last third, but the way the guys kept working hard until the 60th minute was impressive. "That's all you can ask for as a coach - they had a go. We can certainly work with that." It was in 2017 when a first XV from CSU and Bathurst Bulldogs last squared off in a regular competition fixture as part of the Blowes Cup. Since then the students have joined the New Holland Cup. The trial was run over three 20-minute periods instead of the 80 minute fixtures they'll face in the season proper, but both clubs were able to give their entire senior squads game time. While no competition points were on offer, it was a contest that had the same sort of physicality and passion of derbies from years past. "It was really worthwhile, anything that gives the boys a good physical hit-out is great," Conyers said. "I think it's five years since they've played each other in a competition game, so it was nice to reinvent that local derby. "I think it would be something we could do every year, just alternate venues, and we might even get a cup for it one year. We'll see what happens." With the likes of forwards Angus Dunn, Lachie Buckton, Maurice Outaha all absent, as well as flyhalf Ethan Cusick who Conyers says "is our maestro really", CSU was the underdog for the trial match. Bulldogs dominated possession in the first period as they zipped out to a 10-0 lead, but the students rallied after the first break. They were rewarded with a try from a Marcus Burrell pick and drive. READ MORE: Big numbers, plenty of enthusiasm from CSU's 2022 North Cup squad READ MORE: Conyers returns with tips from Wayne Bennett and fresh faces READ MORE: A look back at some of the best Bathurst Central West Rugby Union rugby derbies The experienced prop shapes as a key this season, Conyers delighted a potential move to the Northern Territory is no longer on the cards. "He's committed to the season as a player - that's a huge bonus having him," Conyers said. Though CSU was impressive at the breakdown, pilfering Bulldogs ball and drawing penalties, in the main the students found themselves having to defend. In the final period, Bulldogs' speed of play saw them lay on another five tries. But Conyers was not too concerned about the score. "Out of the 60 minutes I reckon we were defending for 50 of them, they [Bulldogs] obviously had all of the ball, we'd only practiced our line-outs for one session before, so we didn't really have any platform for our line-outs and they pinched a lot of our ball," he said. "But I thought our defensive effort was really good, the amount of ball they had, our boys tackled really well. "We had no combinations really, we just gave everybody a run, we used all 23 guys whereas they ran on three set teams. We had a lot of new guys who hadn't played before so we were disrupted, but I was really pleased with the effort, it was first-class. "We did manage the breakdown really well. "In the last couple of weeks the forwards have done a lot of work on that. Because we are such a small pack and we haven't got a lot of size, we've got to really work hard at the breakdown, getting there first and controlling the ball properly." The other aspect of play that pleased Conyers was what CSU's back line did from limited possession. "We didn't get any really back line flow, but I thought some of those guys had pretty decent runs and were effective in breaking the tackle. That is something we've lacked a little bit in the last couple of years, having specialised centres," he said. CSU will have another trial against Orange City this Saturday before meeting Dubbo Rhinos in their April 23 season opener.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/a16f0007-d8fa-4782-86b8-6dc7bcfeca48.JPG/r0_135_4337_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg