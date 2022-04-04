RE: Fortnightly Red Bin Collection Is Better? What A Load Of Rubbish (March 30). I agree with the letter saying red bins must be collected every week. My daughter lives in a council area where red bins are only collected every fortnight, and using the bin in the second week is extremely unpleasant. However, green bins also need collection every week. OTHER RECENT LETTERS: Our block is only 850 square metres, but we fill the green bin with grass and prunings almost every week in autumn and spring, and most weeks in summer. If this bin is only collected every two weeks, where would the overflow go? Back into the red bin and landfill, of course. But what would we do if the red bin is full too? Leave the rubbish on the verge?

