I UNDERSTAND that the Federal Budget 2022 has made a commitment of an additional $17.9 billion to infrastructure projects across Australia. Of this, NSW has been allocated $3.6 billion for projects, including $139.3 million allocated for local road and community infrastructure projects in the state. Of this paltry allocation for the whole state, it would be interesting to find out how much Bathurst Regional Council has been allocated for its local road projects, such as the Hereford Street upgrade or final planning studies for a southern bypass corridor. Bathurst should not miss out on its fair share of federal funding (or state funding for that matter) to accommodate the influx of people choosing the Bathurst Region to become their new forever home.

