Spotlight on housing affordability

First home buyers should be allowed to access their super as security for a home loan and stamp duty ought to be axed by state governments in favour of land tax, according to the recommendations of a federal government inquiry into housing affordability. The Inquiry into housing affordability and supply in Australia handed down its report, with Chair, Liberal MP Jason Falinski, writing that planning changes, not tax reform, were needed to address skyrocketing house prices. It recommended that state governments consider scrapping stamp duty in favour of land tax; and that first-home buyers should be able to access their superannuation as "collateral for a home". The Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue also threw its weight behind the rent-to-own model, recommending that the federal government work with private sector operators to "deliver discount-to-market rent-to-own affordable housing" for low to medium income earners as well as those at risk of homelessness. The Committee recommended that no changes be made to negative gearing, with Mr Falinski dismissive of the "tribe", consisting "mainly of planners and academics", who subscribed to the view that tax settings were responsible for Australia's housing predicament. "This tribe has largely run Australian housing policy for the last few decades, presiding over the greatest price rises in recorded history," he wrote. Other recommendations included encouraging the federal government to provide incentive payments to state governments to reform their planning protocols, reforming developer contributions, encouraging urban density and conducting a review into the build-to-rent housing sector. A dissenting report from Labor members of the committee said that "the report fails because the Chair's focus was, and remains on supply - a pre-conceived view that prevailed". "While evidence was presented that challenged the assumption that increasing supply would solve all, most evidence was ignored or rejected," the report read. The Property Council of Australia welcomed the recommendation to offer financial incentives to state governments who reform planning systems. "We warmly welcome the recommendations that suggest the Federal Government could encourage or require better planning systems at the state and local levels, through financial incentives, infrastructure support or cash grants," Ken Morrison, chief executive of the lobby group, said. The Community Housing Industry Association of NSW criticised the report for failing to address housing needs. "The biggest takeaway from this report is that the Federal Government is deeply concerned with the supply and affordability of housing for Australians to own, yet they've completely ignored addressing a desperate need for greater supply of social and affordable housing," said Mark Degotardi, the Association's CEO.

